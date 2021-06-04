Book Launch for Together We Will Go

Tuesday, July 6

5:30 pm Central — FREE!

Crowdcast

Known for his groundbreaking work across television, comics, films, and more, award-winning and bestselling author J. Michael Straczynski joins us to celebrate the publication day of Together We Will Go (Gallery/Scout Press), his stirring first foray into literary fiction. A powerful tale of a struggling young writer who assembles a busload of fellow disheartened people on a journey toward death, Together We Will Go grapples with the biggest questions of existence while finding small moments of the beauty in this world that often goes unnoticed. As Straczynski’s travelers cross state lines and complications to the initial plan arise, it becomes clear that this novel is as much about the will to live as the choice to end it—and that it’s a book readers will remember for a lifetime.

Books can be purchased either during the event or in advance from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; just click the button below.

About the Author

J. Michael Straczynski is the widely acclaimed creator of Babylon 5, co-creator of Netflix's Sense8, and writer of Clint Eastwood's Changeling, which earned him a nomination for a British Academy Award for Best Screenplay (BAFTA); other film work includes being one of the key writers for Marvel's Thor (in which he also has a cameo) and the apocalyptic horror film World War Z. In comics he has written celebrated runs of The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Superman, Wonder Woman, and other iconic series, as well as original comics works such as Rising Stars and Midnight Nation. His 2019 memoir Becoming Superman (HarperVoyager) was praised as "remarkable" (The Wall Street Journal), "harrowing and triumphant" (Entertainment Weekly), and "everything good storytelling should be" (NPR.org), and he has also recently released the nonfiction book Becoming a Writer, Staying a Writer: The Artistry, Joy, and Career of Storytelling (BenBella Books). His work has frequently appeared on the New York Times bestseller list, and his extensive list of awards includes the Hugo Award, the Ray Bradbury Award, the Eisner Award, and the GLAAD Media Award. And seriously folks, this just scratches the surface!