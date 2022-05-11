With special guests Douglas Kearney, Miré Regulus, and Sayge Carroll

An in-person event: Wednesday, June 8, 7:00pm

The Loft Literary Center

Target Performance Hall

1011 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis

Join us as we celebrate the release of the deja vu (Coffee House Press) with an evening of performance and poetry by the amazing California-based writer Gabrielle Civil and a handful of her creative comrades from the Twin Cities! More details TBA, stay tuned!

photo by Ally Almore

About the author

GABRIELLE CIVIL is a Black feminist performance artist, poet, and writer, originally from Detroit, MI. She has premiered over fifty performance art works around the world, most recently Jupiter for the Salt Lake City Performance Art Festival (2021) and Vigil for Northern Spark (2021). Her performance memoirs include Swallow the Fish (2017), Experiments in Joy (2019), (ghost gestures) (2021), and the déjà vu (2022). A 2019 Rema Hort Mann LA Emerging Artist, she teaches at the California Institute of the Arts. The aim of her work is to open up space.