In conversation with Julie Schumacher

LIVE AND IN PERSON

Friday, October 22, 2021, 7:00pm Central

Stillwater Middle School

523 Marsh St W, Stillwater, MN 55082

co-presented with Valley Bookseller and Literature Lovers' Night Out!

Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Strout will introduce her new novel Oh William! at our first in-person event after the Twin Cities Book Festival! Oh William! features Strout's iconic heroine, Lucy Barton, recounting her complex, tender relationship with her first husband and longtime, on-again-off-again friend and confidante. At this special event, Elizabeth Strout will be in conversation with Thurber Award winning Minnesota author Julie Schumacher.

“Elizabeth Strout is one of my very favorite writers, so the fact that Oh William! may well be my favorite of her books is a mathematical equation for joy. The depth, complexity, and love contained in these pages is a miraculous achievement.”

—Ann Patchett

At this ticketed, in-person event, face masks and proof of vaccination (or a negative covid test within 48 hours) will be required. Tickets are $35 and include event entry and a signed copy of the book.

About the Authors:

Elizabeth Strout is the Pulitzer-prize-winning author of Olive Kitteridge, which was adapted into an Emmy-award-winning mini-series. Her other books include Amy and Isabelle, Abide with Me, The Burgess Boys, My Name is Lucy Barton, and a sequel to Olive Kitteridge, the 2017 Anything is Possible. She divides her time between New York City and Brunswick, Maine.

Julie Schumacher is a professor of creative writing at the University of Minnesota and the author of multiple novels and collections of short stories, including The Shakespeare Requirement and Dear Committee Members, which was awarded the Thurber Prize for American Humor.