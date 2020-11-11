Friday, November 20, 2020

5:30 pm CST

Miami Book Fair

Want to hear from behind the scenes what it takes to digitize a book festival? Rain Taxi's annual Twin Cities Book Festival celebrated its 20th year by going virtual for COVID safety at https://twincitiesbookfestival.com/. In this short-and-sweet session taking place at 5:30 pm CST on Friday, Nov. 20 as part of the Miami Book Fair, TCBF Director Eric Lorberer and Exhibit Coordinator Linda Stack-Nelson will discuss the process of taking a normally 7,000-person, one-day extravaganza online. Come see how the sausage gets made! Questions welcome.

Register on Crowdcast!

