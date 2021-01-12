Tuesday, January 26, 2021

5:30 pm Central

Crowdcast

Join us as acclaimed translator Damion Searls presents his latest work: a groundbreaking new translation of Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet (Liveright). Published for the first time with the letters to Rilke from the “young poet,” this new edition highlights the fact that Rilke here wrote letters, not lectures, and adds new dimension to a work that has inspired generations of creative people from all disciplines. Searls will discuss the intriguing backstory and literary challenge of creating this fresh translation of a classic with Eric Lorberer, editor of Rain Taxi. Free to attend, registration required. We hope to "see you" there!



Books can be purchased during the event, or in advance here, from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; click designated link below.

About the Author

Damion Searls is an award-winning translator from German, Norwegian, French, and Dutch, and has translated many classic modern writers from these languages, including Proust, Rilke, Nietzsche, Walser, Ingeborg Bachmann, Jon Fosse, and Elfriede Jelinek. He is also a writer in English and in 2017 published The Inkblots: Hermann Rorschach, His Iconic Test, and the Power of Seeing. A recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and elsewhere, Searls grew up in New York City and has recently moved to Minneapolis.