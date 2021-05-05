in conversation with Betsy Hodges

Tuesday, June 1

5:30 pm Central — FREE!

Crowdcast

Join us for the book launch of the paperback edition of Rodham, the New York Times bestseller by Curtis Sittenfeld that the Washington Post called “fiction as therapy” and the Wall Street Journal dubbed “Sittenfeld at her best.” An alternative history, Rodham imagines a world in which 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton never married Bill Clinton and instead pursued her own political career. At this special event, Sittenfeld will appear in conversation with former Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges to discuss the vital places where American politics and literary fiction meet. Free to attend, registration required. We hope to “see” you there!

Books can be purchased either during the event or in advance from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; just click the button below. Fun Fact: Any and all books you purchase via this link help support Rain Taxi’s virtual event series— thank you!

About the Presenters

Curtis Sittenfeld is the New York Times bestselling author of the novels Prep, The Man of My Dreams, American Wife, Sisterland, Eligible, and Rodham, and the story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It, which have been translated into thirty languages. Her short stories have appeared in The New Yorker, The Washington Post Magazine, Esquire, and The Best American Short Stories, of which she was the 2020 guest editor. Her nonfiction has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Time, and Vanity Fair, and on public radio’s This American Life.

Betsy Hodges was the 47th mayor of Minneapolis, MN and is currently an anti-racism consultant and writer. She has decades of experience in politics at every level, and has held fellowships at the Atlantic Fellowship for Racial Equity and the Harvard Kennedy School Institute on Politics, among others. Learn more at https://betsyhodges.com.