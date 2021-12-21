Wednesday, January 26, 2022
5:30 pm Central Time
Crowdcast
Our first event of the year is a virtual gathering with two acclaimed South Korean poets and the English language translators of their new releases—not to be missed! Participating in this grand celebration are poets Kim Ki-taek and Yi Won, along with the some of the translators of their new publications: Ed Bok Lee, E.J. Ko, and Marci Calabretta Cancio-Bello; poet Lee Herrick will moderate and interpreting for our Korean guests will be Bomi Yoon.
Free to attend, registration required. We hope to “see” you there!