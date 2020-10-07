Like many other literary nonprofits in the Twin Cities and beyond, Rain Taxi made an Anti-Racism Pledge. One of the promises in that pledge was to publish a chapbook anthology of poems by Black writers in the Twin Cities responding to the murder of George Floyd. Now we welcome you to join us in celebrating the publication of Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, edited by poet Mary Moore Easter.

Featuring poems by Philip S. Bryant, Mary Moore Easter, keno evol, Sherrie Fernandez-Williams, Bernard James, Douglas Kearney, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Sagirah Shahid, and Maya Washington.

$10, includes shipping in the US.

(will ship beginning October 19)

