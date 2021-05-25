in conversation with Eric Lorberer

Thursday, June 17th

5:30 pm Central — FREE!

Crowdcast

Join us for a conversation and reading with Arthur Sze to celebrate his latest publication, a monumental New and Collected Poems called The Glass Constellation (Copper Canyon Press)—a triumph spanning five decades of work that ranges from compressed lyrical poems influenced by classical Chinese poetry to structurally complex sequences that present contemporary experience in all its multiplicity. At this special event, Sze—the poet Rain Taxi chose to inaugurate its event series 23 years ago—will be in conversation with Rain Taxi director and poetry lover Eric Lorberer. Free to attend, registration required. We hope to “see” you there!

Books can be purchased either during the event or in advance from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; just click the button below. Fun Fact: Any and all books you purchase via this link help support Rain Taxi’s virtual event series— thank you!

About the Author

Arthur Sze has published eleven books of poetry, including Sight Lines (2019), which won the National Book Award. His other books include Compass Rose (2014), a Pulitzer Prize finalist; The Redshifting Web: Poems 1970–1998, selected for the Balcones Poetry Prize and the Asian American Literary Award; and Archipelago (1995), which won an American Book Award. He has also published one book of Chinese poetry translations, The Silk Dragon (2001), and edited Chinese Writers on Writing (2010). Sze is the recipient of many honors, including the Jackson Poetry Prize, a Lannan Literary Award, and a Lila Wallace-Reader’s Digest Writers’ Award. His poems have been translated into a dozen languages, including Chinese, Dutch, German, Korean, and Spanish. A fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, he is a professor emeritus at the Institute of American Indian Arts and was the first poet laureate of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he lives.