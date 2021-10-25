in conversation with Kate DiCamillo

Thursday, December 2, 5:30pm Central

Crowdcast

Join us as we celebrate the publication of These Precious Days (Harper), the much anticipated new essay collection by Ann Patchett! In addition to the title essay, a remarkable piece read by millions after its publication last year, Patchett delves into the enchantments of Kate DiCamillo's children's books and Charles Schultz's Snoopy, the life gifts from her three fathers and the expansive vision of Eudora Welty, her youthful memories of Paris and the importance of knitting, and so much more, always connecting life and art as she illuminates what matters most. At this special Rain Taxi event, Ann Patchett will be in conversation with one of the very subjects of These Precious Days, renowned children’s book author Kate DiCamillo—an incredible pairing that is not to be missed!

The elegance of Patchett’s prose is seductive and inviting: with Patchett as a guide, readers will really get to grips with the power of struggles, failures, and triumphs alike.

—Publishers Weekly (starred review)

Ann Patchett is the best-selling author of eight novels, including Bel Canto (which won the Orange Prize for Fiction) and The Dutch House, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. She was the editor of Best American Short Stories, 2006, and has written three previous books of nonfiction, Truth & Beauty, about her friendship with the writer, Lucy Grealy, What now?, an expansion of her graduation address at Sarah Lawrence College, and, This is the Story of a Happy Marriage, a collection of essays. She has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the PEN/Faulkner, the Women's Prize in the U.K., and the Book Sense Book of the Year, and her work has been translated into more than thirty languages. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is the co-owner of Parnassus Books.

Kate DiCamillo is one of America’s most revered storytellers. She is a former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and a two-time Newbery Medalist. Born in Philadelphia, she grew up in Florida and now lives in Minneapolis. Her newest book is The Beatryce Prophecy, which Ann Patchett dubbed “an instant classic” in her recent Rain Taxi conversation with Kate DiCamillo and Sophie Blackall (a replay of which can be viewed free of charge here).