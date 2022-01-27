2022 Rain Taxi Readings

Contemporary Poetry of South Korea:

Twin Cities-based literary organization Rain Taxi began its 2022 event series by hosting a virtual event with poets Kim Ki-taek and Yi Won from South Korea, along with the translators of their new books, their first collections published in the U.S.: Ed Bok Lee, E. J. Koh, and Marci Calabretta Cancio-Bello. Poet Lee Herrick moderated the conversation and interpreting for our Korean guests was Bomi Yoon. The event, which celebrated the books Smiling in an Old Photograph by Kim Ki-taek (OHM Editions) and The World’s Lightest Motorcycle by Yi Won (Zephyr Press) can be viewed on Rain Taxi’s Crowdcast channel or on Rain Taxi's Youtube channel. You can purchase Smiling in an Old Photograph by Kim Ki-taek from Rain Taxi here.