Winter 2020-2021

INTERVIEWS

Words are the enemy of Writers: An Interview with Richard Kalich

Award-winning novelist Richard Kalich discusses his desire to fuse fiction and life in the accreting oeuvre of his work, including his latest novel, The Assisted Living Facility Library.

Interviewed by Brian Evenson

FICTION REVIEWS

The Girl from Widow Hills

Megan Miranda

Megan Miranda’s fourth novel for adults is another insightful, literary, and suspenseful mystery, inspired by the story of “Baby Jessica,” who survived falling down a well in 1987. Reviewed by Erin Lewenauer

POETRY REVIEWS

Stranger by Night

Edward Hirsch

In his tenth volume of poems, the 70-year-old Hirsch navigates a personal history, recalling forebears, friends, and lovers, as well as the ever-present reminder of mortality. Reviewed by Bhisham Bherwani

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and its Urgent Lessons for Our Own

Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Weaving Baldwin’s story with his own, Glaude has constructed a narrative of psychic anguish and the heroic resistance of the heart, issuing a piercing call to the American conscience. Reviewed by Mike Dillon