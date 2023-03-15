VOLUME 28, NUMBER 1, SPRING 2023 (#109)

To purchase issue #109 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Christine Sneed: Please Be Advised | by Justin Courter

Zack Kopp: A Guide to Happiness, Aliens, False Spiritualism, Brain Drugs, and Punk | by Hillary Leftwich

ESSAYS

Grand Prix: A Memory of Russell Banks | by Madison Smartt Bell

James Weldon Johnson: The Poet-Bureaucrat | by Richard Kostelanetz

FEATURES

If and Only If | by Scott F. Parker

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS: cover art by David Amdur

FICTION

Headless World or The Problem of Time | Ascher/Straus | by Alvin Lu

Ex-Members | Tobias Carroll | by Jesi Buell

The Beloved of the Dawn | Franz Fühmann | by Greg Bem

Revenge of the Scapegoat | Caren Beilin | by Zoe Berkovitz

It Falls Gently All Around | Ramona Reeves | by Nick Hilbourn

Brother Alive | Zain Khalid | by Brian Watson

At the Hour Between Dog and Wolf | Tara Ison | by Eleanor J. Bader

No Excuses | Stephen L. Harris | by George Longenecker

NONFICTION / ART

The Cricket: Black Music in Evolution, 1968–69 | by Chris Funkhouser

Under My Bed and Other Essays | Jody Keisner | by Sandra Hager Eliason

We’re Not OK: Black Faculty Experiences and Higher Education Strategies | Antija M. Allen and Justin T. Stewart, eds. | by George Longenecker

Groundglass | Kathryn Savage | by Evan Youngs

The Literary Mafia: Jews, Publishing, and Postwar American Literature | Josh Lambert | by Richard Kostelanetz

The Dylan Tapes: Friends, Players, and Lovers Talkin’ Early Bob Dylan | Anthony Scaduto | by Scott F. Parker

A Horse At Night: On Writing | Amina Cain | by Garin Cycholl

Joe Brainard: The Art of the Personal | John Yau | by W. C. Bamberger

POETRY

[To] The Last [Be] Human | Jorie Graham | by Walter Holland

How To Communicate | John Lee Clark | by Stephanie Burt

O | Zeina Hashem Beck | by Tara Ballard

Summer | Johannes Göransson | by K. Blasco Solér

The Collected Poems | Marguerite Young | by Zachary Tanner

The Sky Watched: Poems of Ojibwe Lives | Linda LeGarde Grover | by Warren Woessner

Translation of the Lilies Back Into Lists | Laynie Brown | by John Bradley

No Farther Than the End of the Street | Benjamin Niespodziany | by Justin Lacour

Damage | Mark Scroggins | by Joe Safdie

COMICS

Regarding the Matter of Oswald’s Body | Christopher Cantwell and Luca Casalanguida | by Chris Barsanti

