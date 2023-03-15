VOLUME 28, NUMBER 1, SPRING 2023 (#109)

To purchase issue #109 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Christine Sneed: Please Be Advised | by Justin Courter
Zack Kopp: A Guide to Happiness, Aliens, False Spiritualism, Brain Drugs, and Punk | by Hillary Leftwich
ESSAYS
Grand Prix: A Memory of Russell Banks | by Madison Smartt Bell
James Weldon Johnson: The Poet-Bureaucrat | by Richard Kostelanetz
FEATURES
If and Only If | by Scott F. Parker
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS: cover art by David Amdur
FICTION
Headless World or The Problem of Time | Ascher/Straus | by Alvin Lu
Ex-Members | Tobias Carroll | by Jesi Buell
The Beloved of the Dawn | Franz Fühmann | by Greg Bem
Revenge of the Scapegoat | Caren Beilin | by Zoe Berkovitz
It Falls Gently All Around | Ramona Reeves | by Nick Hilbourn
Brother Alive | Zain Khalid | by Brian Watson
At the Hour Between Dog and Wolf | Tara Ison | by Eleanor J. Bader
No Excuses | Stephen L. Harris | by George Longenecker
NONFICTION / ART
The Cricket: Black Music in Evolution, 1968–69 | by Chris Funkhouser
Under My Bed and Other Essays | Jody Keisner | by Sandra Hager Eliason
We’re Not OK: Black Faculty Experiences and Higher Education Strategies | Antija M. Allen and Justin T. Stewart, eds. | by George Longenecker
Groundglass | Kathryn Savage | by Evan Youngs
The Literary Mafia: Jews, Publishing, and Postwar American Literature | Josh Lambert | by Richard Kostelanetz
The Dylan Tapes: Friends, Players, and Lovers Talkin’ Early Bob Dylan | Anthony Scaduto | by Scott F. Parker
A Horse At Night: On Writing | Amina Cain | by Garin Cycholl
Joe Brainard: The Art of the Personal | John Yau | by W. C. Bamberger
POETRY
[To] The Last [Be] Human | Jorie Graham | by Walter Holland
How To Communicate | John Lee Clark | by Stephanie Burt
O | Zeina Hashem Beck | by Tara Ballard
Summer | Johannes Göransson | by K. Blasco Solér
The Collected Poems | Marguerite Young | by Zachary Tanner
The Sky Watched: Poems of Ojibwe Lives | Linda LeGarde Grover | by Warren Woessner
Translation of the Lilies Back Into Lists | Laynie Brown | by John Bradley
No Farther Than the End of the Street | Benjamin Niespodziany | by Justin Lacour
Damage | Mark Scroggins | by Joe Safdie
COMICS
Regarding the Matter of Oswald’s Body | Christopher Cantwell and Luca Casalanguida | by Chris Barsanti
