Volume 26, Number 2 Summer 2021 (#102)

Volume 6, Number 2 Summer 2021 (#102)
INTERVIEWS
Julia Fine: Goodnight Nobody | interviewed by Rachel Slotnick
Chris Harding Thornton: Nebraska Intersections | interviewed by Allan Vorda
Poe Ballantine: Beauty, Truth, Meaning, Laughter | interviewed by Scott F. Parker
FEATURES
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
Victor Frankl: 75 Years of Linking Hope, Imagination, and Meaning During Suffering | by Rodney Dieser
Chapbook Review: The End | Aditi Machado | by Graziano Krätli
PLUS:
Cover art Amy Rice
FICTION / COMICS REVIEWS
The Uncollected Stories of Allan Gurganus | Allan Gurganus | by Julian Anderson
A Bright Ray of Darkness | Ethan Hawke | by Mark Massaro
The Big Baby Crime Spree and Other Delusions | Darrin Doyle | Christopher Linforth
The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency | Tove Ditlevsen | by Poul Houe
Piranesi | Susanna Clarke | by Ross Kilpatrick
Impurity | Larry Tremblay | by Rick Henry
Milk Blood Heat | Dantiel W. Moniz | by Annie Harvieux
Cyclopedia Exotica | Aminder Dhaliwal | by Annie Harvieux
The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep: Voices from the Donner Party | Allan Wolf | by Linda Stack-Nelson
NONFICTION REVIEWS
The Walker: On Finding and Losing Yourself in the Modern City | Matthew Beaumont | by Patrick James Dunagan
Breath Taking: The Power, Fragility, and Future of Our Extraordinary Lungs | Michael J. Stephen, MD | by Heidi Newbauer
Let Me Tell You What I Mean | Joan Didion | by Grace Utomo
The Fall of America Journals, 1965–1971 | Allen Ginsberg | by Christopher Luna
No Hierarchy of the Lovely: Ten Uncollected Essays and Other Prose 1939–1981 | Robert Duncan | by Patrick James Dunagan
Plague Literature: Lessons for Living Well during a Pandemic | Dustin Peone | by John Toren
Tattoo Histories: Transcultural Perspectives on the Narratives, Practices, and Representations of Tattooing | Sinah Theres Kloß | by Mark Gustafson
POETRY REVIEWS
Cry Baby Mystic | Daniel Tiffany | by Alexander Dickow
The New Mélancholia & Other Poems | Gerard Malanga | by Djelloul Marbrook
Broadway for Paul | Vincent Katz | by Jim Feast
Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts | J. Drew Lanham | by Thomas Rain Crowe
The Mouth of Earth | Sarah P. Strong | by Gale Hemmann
Owed | Joshua Bennett | by Beth Brown Preston
Gunpowder for Single-Ball Poems | Alan Britt | by Mish Murphy
Deluge | Leila Chatti | by Tara Ballard
In the Blink of a Third Eye: Poetry, Flash-Fiction, Drawing-Collages | Valery Oisteanu | by Stash Luczkiw
OYO: The Beautiful River | Mark B. Hamilton | by Greg Bem