Volume 26, Number 2 Summer 2021 (#102)

Volume 6, Number 2 Summer 2021 (#102)

INTERVIEWS

Julia Fine: Goodnight Nobody | interviewed by Rachel Slotnick

Chris Harding Thornton: Nebraska Intersections | interviewed by Allan Vorda

Poe Ballantine: Beauty, Truth, Meaning, Laughter | interviewed by Scott F. Parker

FEATURES

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Victor Frankl: 75 Years of Linking Hope, Imagination, and Meaning During Suffering | by Rodney Dieser

Chapbook Review: The End | Aditi Machado | by Graziano Krätli

PLUS:

Cover art Amy Rice



FICTION / COMICS REVIEWS

The Uncollected Stories of Allan Gurganus | Allan Gurganus | by Julian Anderson

A Bright Ray of Darkness | Ethan Hawke | by Mark Massaro

The Big Baby Crime Spree and Other Delusions | Darrin Doyle | Christopher Linforth

The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency | Tove Ditlevsen | by Poul Houe

Piranesi | Susanna Clarke | by Ross Kilpatrick

Impurity | Larry Tremblay | by Rick Henry

Milk Blood Heat | Dantiel W. Moniz | by Annie Harvieux

Cyclopedia Exotica | Aminder Dhaliwal | by Annie Harvieux

The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep: Voices from the Donner Party | Allan Wolf | by Linda Stack-Nelson

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Walker: On Finding and Losing Yourself in the Modern City | Matthew Beaumont | by Patrick James Dunagan

Breath Taking: The Power, Fragility, and Future of Our Extraordinary Lungs | Michael J. Stephen, MD | by Heidi Newbauer

Let Me Tell You What I Mean | Joan Didion | by Grace Utomo

The Fall of America Journals, 1965–1971 | Allen Ginsberg | by Christopher Luna

No Hierarchy of the Lovely: Ten Uncollected Essays and Other Prose 1939–1981 | Robert Duncan | by Patrick James Dunagan

Plague Literature: Lessons for Living Well during a Pandemic | Dustin Peone | by John Toren

Tattoo Histories: Transcultural Perspectives on the Narratives, Practices, and Representations of Tattooing | Sinah Theres Kloß | by Mark Gustafson

POETRY REVIEWS

Cry Baby Mystic | Daniel Tiffany | by Alexander Dickow

The New Mélancholia & Other Poems | Gerard Malanga | by Djelloul Marbrook

Broadway for Paul | Vincent Katz | by Jim Feast

Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts | J. Drew Lanham | by Thomas Rain Crowe

The Mouth of Earth | Sarah P. Strong | by Gale Hemmann

Owed | Joshua Bennett | by Beth Brown Preston

Gunpowder for Single-Ball Poems | Alan Britt | by Mish Murphy

Deluge | Leila Chatti | by Tara Ballard

In the Blink of a Third Eye: Poetry, Flash-Fiction, Drawing-Collages | Valery Oisteanu | by Stash Luczkiw

OYO: The Beautiful River | Mark B. Hamilton | by Greg Bem