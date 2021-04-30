bookstores | sponsors | literary prize packs

THANKS TO ALL WHO VISITED BOOKSTORES LAST WEEK AND ON INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY!

We were so excited to bring back the Twin Cities Bookstore Passport for the return of Independent Bookstore Day after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. And so were thousands of people who eagerly returned to their beloved bookstores to celebrate! Congratulations to Grand Prize winner Kristen L., and to Literary Prize Pack winners Chavvon S., Patrick O., Kelsey Y., Jennifer W., and Kristin B. See below for another peek at what they won!

In-Person Participating Stores

Virtual Participating Stores

Passport Sponsors

Thank you to this year's sponsors for their generosity and support of independent bookstores in the Twin Cities — please take a minute to visit their websites by clicking the links below and learning about all they have to offer!



Literary Prize Packs

Don’t forget that those people who visit ALL the stamp-giving stores over the course of the week will be entered in a drawing to win a Literary Prize Pack full of these great items!



Grand Prize

Our Grand Prize winner will receive a set of books selected by each of the independent bookstores participating in this year's Passport—and a handwritten note from each one explaining why they chose it!

Each store is offering a book that they feel is representative of both their store and their community of readers, so collectively this is a one-of-a-kind prize that reflects the wide array of reading tastes that the bounty of independent bookstores in our community affords. Good luck to all you intrepid readers, and from all the booksellers in the Twin Cities and Rain Taxi, we thank you for your support!