THANKS TO ALL WHO VISITED STORES

ON INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY!

We are grateful to live in a community that values books so strongly! Hundreds of people managed to get to 5 or more stores, and a staggering 20 individuals made it to all 19 stores in the Twin Cities metro! Congratulations to these winners of our special prizes:

Grand Prize:

Lisa Welwood, Minneapolis

Literary Prize Packs:

Jasper Chan, St. Paul

Jennifer Dieter, Minneapolis

Andrea Hermersmann, Woodbury

Shane Hotakainen, St. Paul

Jimmi Langemo, Minneapolis

Maren Ott, Minneapolis

Tom Morawczynski, Champlain

Cat Palmer, Coon Rapids

Shannon Puechner, Minneapolis

Skyler Vilt, Minneapolis

Colleen Waterson, Bloomington

Rain Taxi Bonus Prizes:

Christine Kwasniewski

Mike Larson

Gregg Mau

Angela Williams

Lauren Winters

Indie Bookstore Champion Medals:

Maars Beltrandy

Kate Buechler

Margo Buechler

Emily Buechler

Atalie DeBoer

Kelly Elias

Ellie Euler

Katie Gogerty

Michael Larson

Laura & John Mesjak

Wyatt Mosiman

Jessica Olson

Isobel Poey

Dave Retzlaff

Ellie Retzlaff

Mary Grace Shearon

Jessica Stellmach

Lynda Tysdal

Darin Tysdal

Leah Wallgren

Kelsey Young

Rain Taxi's Twin Cities Literary Calendar is teaming up with 19 great independent bookstores in the Twin Cities to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 27. We’re printing up the 2019 Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport—jam-packed with bookstore coupons and illustrations by local artist Kevin Cannon, the Passport is FREE to pick up, and the best way to maximize your Independent Bookstore Day experience. Get it stamped at multiple stores for discounts, prizes, and more!

Passports will be available at all of the participating bookstores below on April 27 only. Get your Passport stamped at every store you visit, because each and every stamp activates a store coupon. Visit FIVE or more stores and you activate ALL the coupons, good until October! Get even more stamps to increase your chance of winning one of twelve literary prize packs, and a grand prize worth over $500 in books!

Read on to find out where to go and how

you can win prizes. See you on the 27th!

How to Participate

Pick up a passport on April 27 at any of the participating stores and get a stamp at every bookstore you visit that day. Each stamp activates that store’s coupon ; just bring your passport back on a later date to redeem the coupon. Collect stamps from any 5 bookstores and ask the fifth one to stamp a special page that activates the entire coupon book — bring your passport back to any store on a later date to use your coupon! Collect stamps from any 10 bookstores on April 27, and you’ll be entered to win a literary prize pack , each chock full of new books and other great prizes! Just ask the tenth store to stamp your prize entry card in the back of the Passport. Get stamps from any 15 bookstores on April 27, and you'll be entered to win the the grand literary prize pack , which contains all the prizes in the literary prize pack above PLUS an additional 19 books chosen by our great independent bookstores! Just ask the fifteenth store to stamp your prize entry card in the back of the Passport. Get stamps from all 19 bookstores on April 27, and you'll receive a medal as an Independent Bookstore Champion , which will entitle you to a 20% discount at all of the participating stores until October 1, 2019.

When you’re finished visiting stores, just tear out the entry card and leave it with any bookseller before the end of the day for a chance to win. (Don’t turn in your entry card until you have reached your final destination.) Prize entry cards will only be accepted on April 27, 2019. A representative from Rain Taxi will notify the winners via e-mail and send your prizes within one week of Independent Bookstore Day. Thank you, and happy book hunting!

Participating Stores

Click on these links to learn more about special Independent Bookstore Day activities and limited, exclusive items available at each participating store!

2019 Passport Sponsors

Thank you to this year's sponsors for their generosity and support of independent bookstores in the Twin Cities!



Literary Prize Packs

Of those people who visit ten or more stores, a dozen will each win

a Literary Prize Pack full of these great items!



Grand Prize

In addition to all the items above, our Grand Prize winner will receive an additional 19 new books selected by each of the independent bookstores participating in this year's Passport—and a handwritten note from each one explaining why they chose it! Each store is offering a book that they feel is important both to their bookstore and to their respective community of readers, and the books chosen will surely represent the wide array of reading preferences that having such a variety of independent bookstores in our community affords us. It’s a one of a kind prize that’s worth vying for, and anyone who gets their Passport stamped at 15 stores will be in the running. Good luck, and from all the booksellers in the Twin Cities and Rain Taxi, we thank you, readers, for all of your support!