SUMMER ISSUE VIRTUAL PARTY

Tuesday, July 21, 7pm

Your Place

To celebrate our 98th print issue with our amazing community of readers, we’re throwing a party!

We’re sure that many of you have already devoured our Summer 2020 Print Edition. But the good news is, there’s yet more to love! We’re inviting some of the contributors that made this issue so fantastic to talk more about the books they reviewed, art they made, and conversations they had, and you’ll be in the front row from the comfort of your own home.

This summer spectacular will be casual, fun, and a great opportunity to bring back together so many faces we’ve missed seeing—just click the link below to sign up and join us on Tuesday, July 21 at 7 pm Central Time. For 45 minutes, you’ll be treated to a behind-the-scenes tour, chats with writers, special announcements, and more. There might also be some exciting surprises in store — follow us on social media this week for those reveals!

PLUS: everyone who attends gets entered into a raffle for a prize package for a Rain Taxi “Print Matters” tote, tee shirt, and chapbook of your choice!

Whether you’re a casual reader or an avid book lover, we look forward to gathering with you. See you there!