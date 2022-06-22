Summer 2022

Check back as we add more features and reviews in the next months!

Fiction Reviews:

Harrow

Joy Williams

Joy Williams’s writing is famed for being electric on the sentence level, and language itself is often the object of focus in her new novel Harrow, the tale of a lost Lamb in a ravaged country. Reviewed by David Peak

Poetry Reviews:

I Hope This Finds You Well

Kate Baer

In response to ugly responses to her Instagram blog, Kate Baer turned them into poems, erasing the negativity until hope bloomed on the page. Reviewed by Nancy Beauregard

Nonfiction Reviews:

A Constellation of Ghosts

Laraine Herring

Depicting a journey of mythical, shamanic proportions, Laraine Herring's A Constellation of Ghosts: A Speculative Memoir with Ravens poses a key question: How do we comprehend life when faced with death? Reviewed by Kelly Lydick