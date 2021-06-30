Summer 2021

Check back as we add more features and reviews in the next months!

INTERVIEWS

Thought Interruptions: An Interview with Barbara Henning

Poet Barbara Henning discusses her new collection Digigram, a collection of fast-paced, autobiographical prose poems, and other projects.

Interview by Jim Feast

FEATURE

Works by Paul Celan: Memory Rose Into Threshold Speech and Microliths They Are, Little Stones

Two new translations bring Celan’s early poetry and much of his prose to English via the heroic efforts of translator Pierre Joris. Review by John Bradley

FICTION

The Bass Rock

Evie Wyld

Evie Wyld is an author and bookshop owner in London whose latest novel, The Bass Rock, follows three women on the coast of Scotland over centuries. Review by Josh Steinbauer