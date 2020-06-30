Summer 2020

FEATURES

Pandemic Reflections on Girl in A Band by Kim Gordon

Kim Gordon’s 2015 memoir is helping one reader get through the 2020 plague in the way that Punk’s attitude was born to do, achieving strength from a position of weakness with honesty and compassion.

by Sean Smuda

POETRY REVIEWS:

My German Dictionary

Katherine Hollander

Hollander’s poems take us to Europe in the years between the two world wars, letting her imagination loose on history. Reviewed by John Bradley

FICTION REVIEWS:

Family of Origin

C.J. Hauser

Hauser’s wistful second novel provides a frame for the larger questions of failure, parental rejection, and the looming climate crisis. Reviewed by Jeremiah Moriarty