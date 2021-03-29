SPRING 2021

Check back as we add more features and reviews in the next months!

FEATURES

Pandemic Reflection: Patrick White’s Riders in the Chariot By Kiran Bhat

Having been stranded in Australia during the pandemic lockdown, Bhat turned to the country’s canonical literature of Patrick White.

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Coolidge & Cherkovski in Conversation

Clark Coolidge and Neeli Cherkovski

Edited by Kyle Harvey

Swapping stories and memories, and ranging across topics and poetic encounters from the 1960s to the present, this transcribed conversational collage between two poets offers a fascinating look into their creative lives. Reviewed by Matt Hill

YA FICTION REVIEWS

Music From Another World

Robin Talley

In this novel, set during the summer of 1977, two closeted lesbians find friendship and a way to be their genuine selves despite conservative upbringings. Reviewed by Helena Ducusin