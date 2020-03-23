Spring 2020

FEATURES

Reflections on The Book of Tea, by Okakura Kakuzo, 1906

by James P. Lenfestey

As the coronavirus crisis unfolds, James P. Lenfestey finds wisdom in a 1906 work dedicated to tea.

POETRY REVIEWS

Arvind Krishna Mehrotra: Selected Poems and Translations

Arvind Krishna Mehrotra

One of the most celebrated Indian poets gets a coveted NYRB volume which includes not only his own poetry, but essential translations of ancient Indian verse. Reviewed by Graziano Krätli

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The World-Ending Fire: The Essential Wendell Berry

Selected with an Introduction by Paul Kingsnorth

Wendell Berry

Culled from more than a dozen books, The World-Ending Fire has been thoughtfully assembled by Paul Kingsnorth, and serves as an excellent introduction to Berry’s thought. Reviewed by Robert Zaller

FICTION REVIEWS

Longer

Michael Blumlein

Longer, by the late San Francisco Bay Area writer Michael Blumlein, offers a fantastic journey to both the stars and to places in the heart. Reviewed by Ryder W. Miller