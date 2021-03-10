Tuesday, April 6, 2021

5:30 pm Central

Crowdcast

Rain Taxi presents Sesshu Foster and Arturo Ernesto Romo discussing their stunning new novel Eladatl: A History of the East Los Angeles Dirigible Air Transport Lines (City Lights Books). Hailed by Jonathan Lethem as “a superb and loving phantasmagoria that gobbles up real histories for breakfast and spits out the seeds," ELADATL tells the story of the little-known period of American air travel, when groups like the East LA Balloon Club were hard at work revolutionizing travel, with an aim to literally lift oppressed people out of racism and poverty. Via overlapping narratives, historic photographs, and recently discovered artifacts, Foster and Romo send up mainstream narratives and maybe the space-time continuum itself in this hybrid literary experiment of the highest order. Come discover with us!

Books can be purchased during the event, or in advance here, from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; click the button below.

About the Authors

Sesshu Foster taught composition and literature in East L.A. for over 20 years, and at the University of Iowa, the California Institute for the Arts, and the University of California, Santa Cruz. His work is published in The Oxford Anthology of Modern American Poetry, State of the Union: 50 Political Poems, and many other anthologies; his books include City of the Future, poetry, and Atomik Aztex, a novel. A celebrated writer, his literary awards are numerous: the American Book Award, the Asian American Literary Award in Poetry, the Believer Book Award, and more. He is based in Alhambra, CA.

Arturo Ernesto Romo was born in Los Angeles, California in 1980. His artwork, mostly collaborative mixed media works but also drawing, has been circulated internationally. Fluency, agency, and folly are central themes in his practice; he sees his artwork as a companion multiplier, folding folds, netting nets. His art-making is pushed through explorations on the streets of East and North East Los Angeles, which feed into an ongoing series of collaborations with writer Sesshu Foster. He is also based in Alhambra, CA.