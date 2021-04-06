Thursday, May 6, 2021

5:30 pm Central

Crowdcast

Join Rain Taxi for a journey through outer space and inner longing with acclaimed author Rikki Ducornet as she discusses her new novel Trafik (Coffee House Press). A mind-bending picaresque, Trafik reinvents science fiction as fabulist lyricism, showing the ever-inventive Ducornet at the height of her powers.

“Surrealism meets space opera in Trafik, Rikki Ducornet’s startlingly original look at a post-human and non-human pairing wandering through space while obsessed with the scattered fragments of a world they never knew. At once funny and absurd, Trafik peers at our own time through the lens of the future to reveal what we should regret losing and what would be better gone.”

—Brian Evenson

At this special event, Ducornet will be in conversation with Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer. Free to attend, registration required. We hope to “see” you there!

Books can be purchased either during the event or in advance from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; just click the button below. Fun Fact: Any and all books you purchase via this link help support Rain Taxi’s virtual event series— thank you!

About the Author

The very first author interviewed in Rain Taxi Review of Books (Volume 1, Number 1, Winter 1996), Rikki Ducornet is a poet, fiction writer, essayist, and artist. Her work is animated by an interest in nature, Eros, and the transcendent capacities of the creative imagination. She has received numerous fellowships and awards, including an Arts and Letters Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the Lannan Literary Award for Fiction.