Rain Taxi is searching for an individual or individuals with strong writing and organizational skills to fill a crucial part-time role at our literary nonprofit! This can be a remote position, or a combination of remote and in-person. We are looking for someone who can begin in April 2022. The role may be filled by one, part-time permanent position of approximately 20 hours per week for the right candidate, but we are open to splitting the duties into two or more positions. Please indicate relevant experience related to each set of job responsibilities listed below.

Applications should be emailed to info[at]raintaxi[dot]com. Please include current resume, cover letter explaining your short- and long-term goals and what skills and passions you will bring to Rain Taxi, and any preferences regarding hours and shifts. Compensation starts at $12.75 per hour for most applicants (those with exceptionally strong experience may be considered for more).

Editorial & Administrative Assistant Duties

[Basic:]

ADMIN

Dealing with e-mail correspondence with publishers, reviewers, and others

Keeping track of projects and constituents via excel spreadsheets and online filing system

Uploading data re: national distribution of quarterly print run to printer

Maintaining the online Twin Cities Literary Calendar and posting online pieces to the site

SOCIAL MEDIA

Finalizing (e.g., adding tags) and scheduling staff-written socials

Writing and scheduling additional socials as needed

Monitoring Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for responses from followers, doing light upkeep on interactions (answering messages, e.g.)

MARKETING/FUNDRAISING

Contributing to newsletters, press releases, and web copy for events, products, and announcements

Pitching advertisers for print and online inclusion

Helping to manage the online benefit auction

Helping with grant applications

[Advanced]

EDITORIAL

Doing first-draft edits of reviews, interviews, and essays according to RT style

Copyediting

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Production support, including tech checks, creating slideshows, running broadcasts, and chat moderating

Post-event screenshot taking, uploading to YouTube, etc.

[Twin Cities applicants only]

IN-PERSON SUPPORT