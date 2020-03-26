As Rain Taxi forges ahead during our unexpectedly weird 25th year of existence, we’re taking a look back and celebrating some of the memories that stand out and remain inspirations. We hope these brief celebrations are a reminder that literature and community are powerful forces at all times.

march 26, 2020

RIKKI DUCORNET

Today Rain Taxi celebrates Rikki Ducornet, the very first author interviewed in Rain Taxi (see the table of contents for that landmark issue here). Ducornet is emblematic of the very kind of writer Rain Taxi was founded to champion: those whose “aesthetically adventurous” work can be challenging but that we feel is worthy of a wider readership. Ducornet has published many books by presses small and large (a few of which we reviewed over the past 24 years); she has also appeared three times in the Rain Taxi Reading Series, contributed an illustration to one of our t-shirts (the “Dragon Edition,” natch), and collaborated with Anne Waldman on “Calendar,” perhaps the most unique chapbook Rain Taxi has published (it is actually a sequence of unbound broadsides, one for each month of the year). We are proud of our long association with this incredible writer – and grateful to her for being among our original inspirations.