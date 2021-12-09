Paula Cisewski is a poet and artist living in Northeast Minneapolis. Her fourth poetry collection, ​Quitter, won the Diode Editions Book Prize. She is also the author of The Threatened Everything (Burnside Review Books), Ghost Fargo (Nightboat Poetry Prize winner, selected by Franz Wright), Upon Arrival (Black Ocean), and several chapbooks, including the lyric prose Misplaced Sinister.

A recipient of Minnesota State Arts Board and Jerome Foundation grants and a former Writer-in-Residence of the Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, she lives in Minneapolis, where she teaches, collaborates with fellow artists and activists, and serves on the editorial staff of Conduit.

