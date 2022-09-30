Paul Chan. Courtesy the artist. Photo: Eric Boman. Cover of Paul Chan: Breathers, published by Walker Art Center, 2021 with a quote by Marcel Duchamp, quoted by Calvin Tomkins during an interview with Paul Chan. Excerpted from Marcel Duchamp: The Afternoon Interviews, published by Badlands Unlimited, 2013.

A Discussion on the Art of Publishing

Tuesday, November 8, 7 pm

The Hook & Ladder Theater

3010 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis

Co-presented by Rain Taxi and the Walker Art Center

Join us as we welcome celebrated artist Paul Chan for a conversation on the art of publishing, in all its messy social practice! This event is free.

Born in Hong Kong in 1973, New York-based artist, writer, and publisher Paul Chan came to prominence in the early 2000s with vibrant moving image works that touched upon aspects of war, religion, pleasure, and politics. In 2009, following a decade of art-making, Chan embarked on a self-imposed break, turning his attention to publishing and the economics of information by founding the press Badlands Unlimited, which experiments with a range of conceptual and material publishing practices.

At this special Twin Cities event, Paul Chan joins Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer for a conversation in the spirit of Badlands about the artistry of independent publishing. Also sure to be discussed will be Chan's new book Above All Waves: Wisdom from Tominaga Nakamoto, the Philosopher Rumored to Have Inspired Bitcoin, and local independent writers, artists, publishers, and booksellers will be part of the mix too. It’s a meeting of the minds not to be missed!

Copies of Breathers, Above All Waves, and a selection of other books (by Paul Chan, by Badlands, by Rain Taxi, and by innovative Twin Cities publishers) will be available for purchase, and a book signing and reception will follow the talk.

Note: For the opening of the Walker Art Center exhibition Paul Chan: Breathers, curated by Pavel S. Pyś with Matthew Villar Miranda, Paul Chan will be in conversation with writer Aruna D'Souza on Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm—also highly recommended! For more details about this event, see here.