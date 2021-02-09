MICHELLE NIJHIUS

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

5:30 pm Central

Crowdcast

Join us for a special event featuring one of LitHub’s Most Anticipated Books of 2021! Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction (W.W. Norton) is a vibrant history of the modern conservation movement by acclaimed science writer Michelle Nijhuis. As the effects of climate change escalate the dangers to our planet, Beloved Beasts charts the ways conservation can protect all species—including our own.

At this special event, Nijhuis will appear in conversation with acclaimed writer, artist, and historian Jenny Price. Free to attend, registration required. We hope to “see” you there!

Books can be purchased during the event, or in advance here, from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; click the designated links below. The first 15 people to buy a copy of Beloved Beasts will receive a signed bookplate and a specially designed Field Notebook with cover art from the book!



About the Authors

Michelle Nijhuis is a project editor at the Atlantic, a contributing editor at High Country News, and an award-winning reporter whose work has been published in National Geographic and the New York Times Magazine. She is coeditor of The Science Writers’ Handbook and lives in White Salmon, Washington.

Jenny Price is a writer, artist, historian, and author of Flight Maps: Adventures with Nature in Modern America. Her new book Stop Saving the Planet! An Environmentalist Manifesto, is due out later this year. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri.