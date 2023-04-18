Thursday, June 8th, 6:00pm

Next Chapter Booksellers

38 Snelling Ave S, St. Paul, MN 55105

Free and open to the public! Books will be available for purchase.

Please note this is an in-person event only; virtual attendance is not available

Rain Taxi is thrilled to bring acclaimed cartoonist Megan Kelso to the Next Chapter podium for this Twin Cities stop on her Midwest book tour for her new book, Who Will Make the Pancakes. We hope to see you there!

ABOUT THE BOOK

Who Will Make the Pancakes is a collection of five stories that Megan Kelso created over fifteen years. These stories all orbit motherhood: its private and deeply individual forms, but also its broader social and political connections. It also includes “Watergate Sue,” her landmark NYT serial comic from the 1970s. Through her unmistakable art style and unique literary voice, Kelso gives readers who are new to her work a seamless entry point to her graphic fiction; for those familiar, Who Will Make the Pancakes is a welcome addition to an impressive body of work—as Jonathan Lethem said, “a superb slice of her growing art.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Megan Kelso has been drawing comics for over 30 years. In 2007, she was invited by The New York Times to serialize her "Watergate Sue" comic as part of the weekly "Funny Pages" feature. In 2019, she was selected for a public art commission for Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Her books include The Squirrel Mother (2006), Artichoke Tales (2010), and Queen of the Black Black (2011). She lives in Seattle, WA with her husband and daughter.