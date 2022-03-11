Lynn Wadsworth is a visual artist who has worked in several mediums: film, photography, collage, assemblage, ceramics, and sculpture. Her work seeks to reveal hidden meanings, expose contradictions, and examine the underpinnings of cultural construction through juxtaposition, humor, and invention. Her work has been exhibited at museums and galleries, including the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Northern Clay Center, Rutgers University, Hype Park Art Center, Art in General, and A.I.R. Gallery. She has received several grants and awards for her work, including a McKnight Foundation Artist Fellowship, Jerome Foundation Fellowship for Emerging Artists, Jerome Foundation Project Grant, and three Minnesota State Arts Board individual artist grants. She earned her MFA in sculpture from Hunter College in New York City. Lynn currently lives and works in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit her at www.lynnwadsworth.com.