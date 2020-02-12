March 1, 2020 4:00 pm

Plymouth Congregational Church

1900 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis

Join Birchbark Books, Literary Witnesses, and Rain Taxi as we celebrate the release of Louise Erdrich’s latest novel!

The Night Watchman is based on the extraordinary life of Erdrich’s grandfather, who worked as a night watchman and carried the fight against Native dispossession from rural North Dakota all the way to Washington, D.C. This powerful novel explores themes of love and death with Erdrich’s trademark mastery of lightness and gravity, elegant prose, sly humor, and depth of feeling. In The Night Watchman, Erdrich creates a fictional world populated with memorable characters forced to grapple with the worst and best impulses of human nature. The Night Watchman is a majestic work of fiction from a revered cultural treasure.

Free and open to the public,

with a booksigning and reception to follow!

Louise Erdrich is the author of 15 previous novels as well as volumes of poetry, children’s books, short stories and a memoir of early motherhood. Her novel The Round House won the National Book Award for Fiction. The Plague of Doves won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and her debut novel, Love Medicine, was the winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award. Erdrich has received the Library of Congress Prize in American Fiction, the prestigious PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction, and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. She is the owner of Birchbark Books.