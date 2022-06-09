JEFFREY SCHERER

Jeff is an artist living in Portland, Oregon. After working in Germany, France and the United Kingdom as an architect, he co-founded Meyer, Scherer & Rockcastle, Ltd Architects in 1981 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He retired in the fall of 2016 after 40+ years pursuing his architectural passion: the library. Jeff's art work expresses his concern about the state of the natural world and the corresponding human condition. He uses his art work to help libraries and other not-for-profit organizations do more in their communities by giving his work for free in exchange for a charitable donation. Jeff serves on the Board of Trustees of the Multnomah County (OR) Library Foundation. See more work at www.schererworks.com!