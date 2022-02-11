in conversation with Ann Patchett!

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

3:00pm Central

Crowdcast

Rain Taxi is pleased to present a delightful event for readers of all ages, as bestselling author Gregory Maguire (yes, of Wicked fame!) and award-winning British illustrator David Litchfield discuss their new book, Cress Watercress (Candlewick Press). Maguire started writing Cress Watercress to show younger kids that yes, moods are strong, and yes, moods change. The result—replete with Maguire’s trademark wit and wisdom and Litchfield’s luminous art—is a tender meditation on growing up, moving on, and flourishing wherever we find ourselves. At this very special virtual launch, both creators will be in conversation together with renowned author Ann Patchett, who has this to say about the book:

“Who knew that rabbits and squirrels had so much to teach us about both the hard and tender times of life? Gregory Maguire, that’s who. Cress Watercress is a clear-eyed lesson in picking up and moving forward, living with unanswered questions, and making new friends. I will recommend this beautifully written (and illustrated!) book to everyone.” —Ann Patchett

Free to attend, registration required. We hope to “see” you there!

Purchase the book!

A limited number of copies signed by Gregory Maguire will be available! Signed copies will be allotted in the order books are purchased while supplies last, and books will be shipped shortly after the event.

Select between two options: pick up at our partner bookseller, Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis, or have it shipped to you. Shipping is for US Media Mail only — if you wish to have this book shipped internationally, please contact orders [at] raintaxi [dot] com for pricing.

About the Presenters

Gregory Maguire is the author of the incredibly popular books in the Wicked Years series, including Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which inspired the musical. He is also the author of several books for children, including What-the-Dickens, a New York Times bestseller, and Egg & Spoon, a New York Times Book Review Notable Children’s Book of the Year. Gregory Maguire lives outside Boston.

David Litchfield started to draw when he was very young, creating comics for his older brother and sister. Since then his work has appeared in magazines, newspapers, and books and on T-shirts. His first picture book, The Bear and the Piano, won the Waterstones Children's Book Prize. He is also the illustrator of Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Prasadam-Halls and War Is Over by David Almond. David Litchfield lives in England.

Ann Patchett is the author of eight novels, four works of nonfiction, and two children's books. She has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the PEN/Faulkner, the Women's Prize in the U.K., and the Book Sense Book of the Year. Her work has been translated into more than thirty languages. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is the co-owner of Parnassus Books.