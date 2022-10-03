Check back as we add more features and reviews in the next months!

Interviews

A Permeable Border:

Nina LaCour and Kelly Barnhill on the Line Between YA and Adult Fiction

Interviewed by Trisha Collopy

Two Minnesota authors, known for their work for young readers but who have branched out by writing novels for adults, here discuss what that distinction means for writers shaping a story and for the readers who find it.

Poetry Reviews

Star Lake

Arda Collins

Star Lake may take you by surprise: The archness and dark humor in Arda Collins’ previous collection are gone, and in their place is a significantly sparer, more tender, and even vulnerable poetry. Reviewed by Dobby Gibson

Nonfiction Reviews

Morton Feldman: Friendship and Mourning in the New York Avant-Garde

Ryan Dohoney

Though Morton Feldman wasn’t known for expressing his emotions and his minimalist compositions are anything but effusive, Ryan Dohoney demonstrates that friendship indeed lies at the heart of several of Feldman’s paramount pieces of music. Reviewed by Patrick James Dunagan