INTERVIEWS
Fictions within Fictions: An Interview with Will Heinrich
As the son of a sculptor and now the husband of an artist, Heinrich has always been closely connected to the art world; his latest novel, The Pearls, is a breathless look at the post-WWI art scene in New York City.
Interviewed by Will Corwin
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Pain Studies
Lisa Olstein
Poet Lisa Olstein describes coping with a mind-boggling nine-and-a-half years of migraines and her search for relief. Reviewed by John Wall Barger
POETRY REVIEWS
Alisoun Sings
Caroline Bergvall
The closing volume of Caroline Bergvall’s acclaimed trilogy focuses on medieval English, ecopoetics, feminism, and the power of personal and collective voice. Reviewed by Greg Bem
FICTION REVIEWS
Death in Her Hands
Ottessa Moshfegh
Once again masterfully setting the innocuous and the poisonous side by side, Ottessa Moshfegh offers a slow-burn thriller with her fourth book, Death in Her Hands. Reviewed by Erin Lewenauer