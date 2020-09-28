INTERVIEWS

Fictions within Fictions: An Interview with Will Heinrich

As the son of a sculptor and now the husband of an artist, Heinrich has always been closely connected to the art world; his latest novel, The Pearls, is a breathless look at the post-WWI art scene in New York City.

Interviewed by Will Corwin

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Pain Studies

Lisa Olstein

Poet Lisa Olstein describes coping with a mind-boggling nine-and-a-half years of migraines and her search for relief. Reviewed by John Wall Barger

POETRY REVIEWS

Alisoun Sings

Caroline Bergvall

The closing volume of Caroline Bergvall’s acclaimed trilogy focuses on medieval English, ecopoetics, feminism, and the power of personal and collective voice. Reviewed by Greg Bem

FICTION REVIEWS

Death in Her Hands

Ottessa Moshfegh

Once again masterfully setting the innocuous and the poisonous side by side, Ottessa Moshfegh offers a slow-burn thriller with her fourth book, Death in Her Hands. Reviewed by Erin Lewenauer