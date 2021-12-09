Eyenga Bokamba is a visual artist and designer based in Minneapolis. Among her accomplishments are a Bush Leadership Fellowship, four solo shows in the US and one in Italy and induction into the National Association of Women Artists. Bokamba currently serves as a board member of the National Performance Network. Recent shows include What will I do with all this freedom?, a solo show at the NAWA Gallery in New York City, Personal Structures, a juried international group show at the European Cultural Center in the Venice Biennale, and the Minnesota Black Fine Arts Show, currently on view at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport. The artist earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota and her masters degree from the Arts in Education Program at Harvard University. “My greatest desire,” says the artist, “is to create work that pivots on an axis of understanding and advances our collective consciousness about what it means to be alive, thriving, and empathetic in today’s world.

