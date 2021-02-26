CLAUDIA ZOE BEDRICK and PING ZHU

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

5:30 pm Central

Crowdcast

Join us as we present a conversation with the publisher of Enchanted Lion Books, Claudia Zoe Bendrick, and the illustrator of their new release The Snail with the Right Heart, Ping Zhu. These two creative visionaries will discuss the joys and challenges of indie publishing for the children's market, as well as their individual paths to creating their art. The conversation will be moderated by author, essayist, and editor Bruce Handy. Free to attend, registration required. We hope to “see” you there!

Books can be purchased during the event, or in advance here, from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; click the button below.

About the Presenters

Claudia Zoe Bedrick is the publisher, editor, and art director of Enchanted Lion Books, an award-winning, independent publisher based in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her sense of hope is nourished every single day by the unfettered minds and creativity of children everywhere, and by looking out and up into the sky each morning.

Ping Zhu is a small sentient speck in the Universe. Most days you will find her illustrating and running around in Brooklyn, NY. The Snail With the Right Heart is her second illustrated book with Enchanted Lion, following last year’s The Strange Birds of Flannery O'Connor. She believes in a full 8 hour sleep cycle for optimum recharge.