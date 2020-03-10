March 9-April 24

Open Book

1011 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Yes, Rain Taxi is celebrating 25 years as a literary advocate and champion of aesthetically adventurous literature. What better way to show our impact than to show off our archives? Located on the second floor of Open Book in Minneapolis now through April 24, the 25 Years of Rain Taxi exhibit is free to view and features publications, pictures, and artifacts we’ve culled from our two and a half decades of existence. Items on display include:

A display of covers selected from the past 96 print editions of Rain Taxi Review of Books, many by Minnesota artists;

Chapbooks and broadsides of original work by some of our favorite authors;

Posters, pictures, and postcards that track the history of our literary events and Twin Cities Book Festival;

Author letters and other ephemera of behind-the-scenes action.

Visitors can also obtain a free copy of Rain Taxi's just-released 97th print issue at the exhibit. Stay tuned for more updates as Rain Taxi continues its 25 Years celebration throughout 2020!