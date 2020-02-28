2020 RAIN TAXI READINGS

SEAN HILL

with Erin Lynn Marsh, Preeti Kaur Rajpal, Naomi Cohn, and Julian Randall



Monday, February 10, 2020, Plymouth Congregational Church

Plymouth Literary Witnesses opened their 2020 season with an outstanding night of poetry from Sean Hill and some of the alumni of the Northwoods Writers Conference which he directs. The opening poets, Erin Lynn Marsh, Preeti Kaur Rajpal, Naomi Cohn, and Julian Randall, shone alongside him. Co-sponsored by Rain Taxi!

JEFF ALESSANDRELLI and PAULA CISEWSKI

Thursday, February 20, 2020, The Museum of Russian Art

Not only did attendees get a fantastic reading by two poets, but free access to three amazing exhibits at Minneapolis’ exquisite Museum of Russian Art! Local poet Paula Cisewski, author of The Threatened Everything, Quitter, and Misplaced Sinister read new poems. And visiting poet Jeff Alessandrelli read poems from his new book, Fur Not Light, which takes its inspiration from Russian Absurdist authors.