Yuta Uchida is a portraiture/figurative painter, born and raised in Hiroshima, Japan. After finishing high school, he moved to Superior, WI, where he found a passion for painting while he participated in several local art shows and exhibitions. He completed BFA in visual arts at University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Currently, he is pursuing MFA at Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Learn more about Yuta and his work here: https://www.yutauchida.com/