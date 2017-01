Video Feature

Snakes and Such: the Work of a Naturalist

Assigned to review Ted Levin’s America’s Snake: The Rise and Fall of the Timber Rattlesnake, our intrepid reviewer Michael Swingen instead made a 30-minute film about the book, the author, and the process of reviewing.

Written/Reviewed by Michael Swingen, Directed by Paul Hoplin

