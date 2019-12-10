Volume 24, Number 4, Winter 2019 (#96)
INTERVIEWS:
Elizabeth Crook: Texan Quest in Civil War Time
| interviewed by Allan Vorda
John Domini: Tales from an Immigrant Country
| interviewed by David Breithaupt
Philip Memmer: A Poem Happens to You
| interviewed by Christopher Carter Sanderson
FEATURES:
How to Write a Memoir (and Be One Too): An Essay on David Eggers's A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius | by Scott Parker
Planting Seeds: Robert Bly and the Growth of the Minnesota Literary Ecosystem | by Mark Gustafson
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
Get Lit with CLASH Books | by Zack Kopp
PLUS:
FICTION/DRAMA REVIEWS
Song for the Unraveling of the World | Brian Evenson | by Bryan Miller
Kaddish.com | Nathan Englander | by Chris Via
Big Giant Floating Head | Christopher Boucher | by Joseph Houlihan
Avery Colt is a Snake, a Thief, a Liar | Ron A. Austin | by Nick Hilbourn
Famous Children and Famished Adults | Evelyn Hampton
Wetsuit | Kim Chinquee
The Dog Seated Next to Me | Meg Pokrass | by Aimee Parkson
The Book of X | Sarah Rose Etter | by Alicia L. Conroy
The Day the Sun Died | Yan Lianke | by Julia Stein
Ducks, Newburyport | Lucy Ellmann | by Chris Via
The Storm | Tomás González | by John Toren
Dream Country | Shannon Gibney | by Robbie Orr
Disposable Man | Michael Levitin | by Zach Buck
Chimerica | Lucy Kirkwood | by Byron Reiger
NONFICTION/ART REVIEWS
The Ministry of Truth: The Biography of George Orwell's 1984 | Dorian Lynskey | by Julia Stein
A Year Without a Name | Cyrus Grace Dunham | by Erin Lewenauer
Resilience: Philip Guston in 1971 | Musa Mayer | by Patrick James Dunagan
Kerouac: The Last Quarter Century | Gerald Nicosia | by Zack Kopp
Junker Dreams: An Automotive Memoir | Paul D. Dickinson | by Sean Smuda
Womentality: Thirteen Empowering Stories by Everyday Women Who Said Goodbye to the Workplace and Hello to Their Lives | Erin Wildermuth, ed. | by Elysia Utech
While Nothing Lasts, | Edward Cushenberry | by Michael Workman
POETRY REVIEWS
Zeppelin Vending Machine Manifesto | John Murphy | by Michael Angelo Tata
Sharp Wren Task | Will Stuart | by J.H. Prynne
Gravity Assist | Martha Silano | by Gwen Ackerman
Extinction | Geza Tatrallyay | by George Longenecker
On Valencia Street | Jack Micheline | by Valery Oisteanu
New Poetry from China: 1917-2017 | Ming Di, ed. | by John Bradley
Revenge of the Asian Woman | Dorothy Chan | by John Wall Barger
The World Pushes Back | Garret Keizer | by George Longenecker
COMICS REVIEW
Clyde Fans | Seth | by Jeff Alford
