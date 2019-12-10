Volume 24, Number 4, Winter 2019 (#96)

INTERVIEWS:

Elizabeth Crook: Texan Quest in Civil War Time

| interviewed by Allan Vorda

John Domini: Tales from an Immigrant Country

| interviewed by David Breithaupt

Philip Memmer: A Poem Happens to You

| interviewed by Christopher Carter Sanderson

FEATURES:

How to Write a Memoir (and Be One Too): An Essay on David Eggers's A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius | by Scott Parker

Planting Seeds: Robert Bly and the Growth of the Minnesota Literary Ecosystem | by Mark Gustafson

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Get Lit with CLASH Books | by Zack Kopp

PLUS:

Cover art by Samuel Robertson

FICTION/DRAMA REVIEWS

Song for the Unraveling of the World | Brian Evenson | by Bryan Miller

Kaddish.com | Nathan Englander | by Chris Via

Big Giant Floating Head | Christopher Boucher | by Joseph Houlihan

Avery Colt is a Snake, a Thief, a Liar | Ron A. Austin | by Nick Hilbourn

Famous Children and Famished Adults | Evelyn Hampton

Wetsuit | Kim Chinquee

The Dog Seated Next to Me | Meg Pokrass | by Aimee Parkson

The Book of X | Sarah Rose Etter | by Alicia L. Conroy

The Day the Sun Died | Yan Lianke | by Julia Stein

Ducks, Newburyport | Lucy Ellmann | by Chris Via

The Storm | Tomás González | by John Toren

Dream Country | Shannon Gibney | by Robbie Orr

Disposable Man | Michael Levitin | by Zach Buck

Chimerica | Lucy Kirkwood | by Byron Reiger

NONFICTION/ART REVIEWS

The Ministry of Truth: The Biography of George Orwell's 1984 | Dorian Lynskey | by Julia Stein

A Year Without a Name | Cyrus Grace Dunham | by Erin Lewenauer

Resilience: Philip Guston in 1971 | Musa Mayer | by Patrick James Dunagan

Kerouac: The Last Quarter Century | Gerald Nicosia | by Zack Kopp

Junker Dreams: An Automotive Memoir | Paul D. Dickinson | by Sean Smuda

Womentality: Thirteen Empowering Stories by Everyday Women Who Said Goodbye to the Workplace and Hello to Their Lives | Erin Wildermuth, ed. | by Elysia Utech

While Nothing Lasts, | Edward Cushenberry | by Michael Workman

POETRY REVIEWS

Zeppelin Vending Machine Manifesto | John Murphy | by Michael Angelo Tata

Sharp Wren Task | Will Stuart | by J.H. Prynne

Gravity Assist | Martha Silano | by Gwen Ackerman

Extinction | Geza Tatrallyay | by George Longenecker

On Valencia Street | Jack Micheline | by Valery Oisteanu

New Poetry from China: 1917-2017 | Ming Di, ed. | by John Bradley

Revenge of the Asian Woman | Dorothy Chan | by John Wall Barger

The World Pushes Back | Garret Keizer | by George Longenecker

COMICS REVIEW

Clyde Fans | Seth | by Jeff Alford

