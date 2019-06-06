Volume 24, Number 2, Summer 2019 (#94)

INTERVIEWS

NANCY STOHLMAN: Clowns, Flash, and Lounge Metal | interviewed by Zack Kopp

ED PAVLIĆ: If the Dead Could Speak | interviewed by Ken Walker

MICHAEL JOYCE: The Telling Falls in the Full of Time | interviewed by Erin Lewenauer

FEATURES

Widely Unavailable: Northrop Frye Unbuttoned | by Richard Kostelanetz

Remembering Tony Hoagland | by Mike Schneider

Black Market Reads: Ross Gay | by Lissa Jones

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

Cover art by Zak Sally



NONFICTION REVIEWS

Diderot and the Art of Thinking Freely | Andrew S. Curran | by John Toren

The Banished Immortal: A Life of Li Bai | Ha Jin | by Patrick James Dunagan

Tosh: Growing Up in Wallace Berman’s World | Tosh Berman | by Christopher Luna

Native Enough | Nina O’Leary | by Christina Schmid

Questioning Minds: The Letters of Guy Davenport & Hugh Kenner | Edward M. Burns, ed. | by W. C. Bamberger

The Poem Electric: Technology and the American Lyric | Seth Perlow | by Christopher T. Funkhouser

An Informal History of the Hugos | Jo Walton | by Ryder W. Miller

FICTION REVIEWS

Passing | Nella Larsen | by David Wiley

Instructions For a Funeral | David Means | by Erin Lewenauer

If You See Me, Don’t Say Hi | Neel Patel | by Cindra Halm

A Student of History | Nina Revoyr | by Julia Stein

The Secret History of My Sojourn in Russia | Jaroslav Hašek

and Sentimental Tales | Mikhail Zoshchenko | by M. Kasper

Everything Under | Daisy Johnson | by Micah Winters

Coldwater Canyon | Anne-Marie Kinney | by Eric Aldrich

POETRY REVIEWS

Sight Lines | Arthur Sze | by M. Lock Swingen

Kill Class | Nomi Stone | by Jason Ericson

The Blue Clerk: Ars Poetica in 59 Versos | Dionne Brand | by John Bradley

Mitochondrial Night | Ed Bok Lee | by Jeremy Flick

Fake News Poems | Martin Ott | by Erik Noonan

A Memory of the Future | Elizabeth Spires | by Paula Colangelo

Suspension | Paige Riehl | by Denise Low

Waiting for the Wreck to Burn | Michele Battiste | by Denyse Kirsch

COMICS REVIEWS

R. Crumb’s Dream Diary | Robert Crumb | by Jeff Alford

The Three Escapes of Hannah Arendt: A Tyranny of Truth | Ken Krimstein | by Michael Workman

