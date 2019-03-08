Ute Bertog (1970, Germany) is a St. Paul based visual artist, who explores the relationship between language and its many representations. In 1998 she resettled in the US from her native Germany to pursue a career in the arts. She holds degrees in marketing and economics as well as a BFA in painting from the Minneapolis College of Art. She has exhibited her work in local and national venues including the Soap Factory, SooVisual Art Center and the Rochester Art Center in Rochester, MN. She is affiliated with Rosalux Gallery in Minneapolis, MN. See more of her art at www.utebertog.com!