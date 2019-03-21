how to participate | participating bookstores | literary prize packs | grand prize pack | sponsors
The Winners!
Here are the five winners of $20 gift certificates:
Andy P. of St. Paul
Sharon M. of St Paul
Angela W. of Victoria
Lauren O. of Minneapolis
Mary Ellen K. of St. Paul
Here are the 18 winners of Literary Prize Packs from our sponsors:
Daniel H. of St. Paul
Ellie E of Bloomington
Christina of St. Paul
Leah W. of Eden Prairie
Dion S. of Minneapolis
Michelle B. of Minneapolis
Holly Z. of Minneapolis
Sharon H. of Minneapolis
Miles V. of St. Paul
Amy M. of St. Paul
Claire S. of Shoreview
Jenna J. of St. Paul
Miranda H. of Minneapolis
Katie L. of St. Paul
Starr M. of North St. Paul
Lori E. of Glencoe
Kristi C. of St. Paul
Atalie D.of Menomonie, WI
And the winner of our Grand Prize is (drum roll please . . .
Tally W. of Minnetonka
Congratulations to all, see you next year!
Rain Taxi's Twin Cities Literary Calendar is teaming up with 18 great independent bookstores in the Twin Cities to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 28. We’ve printed up the 2018 Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport. Jam-packed with bookstore coupons and illustrations by local artist Kevin Cannon, the Passport is the best way to maximize your Independent Bookstore Day experience—and if you get it stamped at multiple stores, you might just win big!
Passports will be available to pick up at any of the participating bookstores below on April 28 only. Get your Passport stamped at every location you visit, because each and every stamp activates a store coupon. Visit FIVE or more stores and you activate ALL the coupons, good until October! Multiple stores will increase your chance of winning gift cards, literary prize packs, and a grand prize worth over $500 in books!
Read on to find out where to go and how
you can win prizes. See you on the 28th!
- Pick up a Passport and activate the couponsPick up a passport on April 28 at any of the participating stores and get a stamp at every bookstore you visit that day. Each stamp activates that store’s coupon; just bring your passport back on a later date to redeem the coupon.
- Get 5 coupon stamps, be entered to win a gift certificateCollect stamps from any 5 bookstores and ask the fifth one to stamp your prize entry card in the back of the Passport; you’ll then be entered to win one of five $20 gift certificates to your favorite participating store!
- Get 10 coupon stamps, be entered to win a literary prize pack. Collect stamps from any 10 bookstores and ask the tenth one to stamp your prize entry card in the back of the Passport; you’ll then be entered to win one of 18 literary prize packs, each chock full of more than a dozen new books and other great prizes!
- Get 18 stamps, be entered to win the grand literary prize pack. Collect stamps from all 18 bookstores and ask the eighteenth one to stamp your prize entry card in the back of the Passport; you’ll then be entered to win the grand literary prize pack, which contains all the prizes in the literary prize pack above PLUS an additional 18 books chosen by our great independent bookstores!
When you’re finished visiting stores, just tear out the entry card and leave it with any bookseller before the end of the day for a chance to win. (Don’t turn in your entry card until you have reached your final destination.) Prize entry cards will only be accepted on April 28, 2018.
A representative from Rain Taxi will notify the winners via e-mail and arrange to get you your prizes within one week of Independent Bookstore Day. Thank you, and happy book hunting!
Participating Stores
Click on these links to learn more about special Independent Bookstore Day activities and limited, exclusive items available at each participating store!
Boneshaker Books
Chapter 2 Books
Common Good Books
Daybreak Press Global Bookshop
Dreamhaven Books
Excelsior Bay Books
Lake Country Booksellers
Thirteen items donated by our sponsors!
All items above, PLUS 18 books donated by our participating stores, and a snazzy tee from Rain Taxi!