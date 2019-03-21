how to participate | participating bookstores | literary prize packs | grand prize pack | sponsors

The Winners!

Here are the five winners of $20 gift certificates:

Andy P. of St. Paul

Sharon M. of St Paul

Angela W. of Victoria

Lauren O. of Minneapolis

Mary Ellen K. of St. Paul

Here are the 18 winners of Literary Prize Packs from our sponsors:

Daniel H. of St. Paul

Ellie E of Bloomington

Christina of St. Paul

Leah W. of Eden Prairie

Dion S. of Minneapolis

Michelle B. of Minneapolis

Holly Z. of Minneapolis

Sharon H. of Minneapolis

Miles V. of St. Paul

Amy M. of St. Paul

Claire S. of Shoreview

Jenna J. of St. Paul

Miranda H. of Minneapolis

Katie L. of St. Paul

Starr M. of North St. Paul

Lori E. of Glencoe

Kristi C. of St. Paul

Atalie D.of Menomonie, WI

And the winner of our Grand Prize is (drum roll please . . .

Tally W. of Minnetonka

Congratulations to all, see you next year!

Rain Taxi's Twin Cities Literary Calendar is teaming up with 18 great independent bookstores in the Twin Cities to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 28. We’ve printed up the 2018 Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport. Jam-packed with bookstore coupons and illustrations by local artist Kevin Cannon, the Passport is the best way to maximize your Independent Bookstore Day experience—and if you get it stamped at multiple stores, you might just win big!

Passports will be available to pick up at any of the participating bookstores below on April 28 only. Get your Passport stamped at every location you visit, because each and every stamp activates a store coupon. Visit FIVE or more stores and you activate ALL the coupons, good until October! Multiple stores will increase your chance of winning gift cards, literary prize packs, and a grand prize worth over $500 in books!

Read on to find out where to go and how

you can win prizes. See you on the 28th!

How to Participate

Pick up a Passport and activate the couponsPick up a passport on April 28 at any of the participating stores and get a stamp at every bookstore you visit that day. Each stamp activates that store’s coupon ; just bring your passport back on a later date to redeem the coupon. Get 5 coupon stamps, be entered to win a gift certificateCollect stamps from any 5 bookstores and ask the fifth one to stamp your prize entry card in the back of the Passport; you’ll then be entered to win one of five $20 gift certificates to your favorite participating store! Get 10 coupon stamps, be entered to win a literary prize pack. Collect stamps from any 10 bookstores and ask the tenth one to stamp your prize entry card in the back of the Passport; you’ll then be entered to win one of 18 literary prize packs , each chock full of more than a dozen new books and other great prizes! Get 18 stamps, be entered to win the grand literary prize pack. Collect stamps from all 18 bookstores and ask the eighteenth one to stamp your prize entry card in the back of the Passport; you’ll then be entered to win the grand literary prize pack , which contains all the prizes in the literary prize pack above PLUS an additional 18 books chosen by our great independent bookstores!

​When you’re finished visiting stores, just tear out the entry card and leave it with any bookseller before the end of the day for a chance to win. (Don’t turn in your entry card until you have reached your final destination.) Prize entry cards will only be accepted on April 28, 2018.

A representative from Rain Taxi will notify the winners via e-mail and arrange to get you your prizes within one week of Independent Bookstore Day. Thank you, and happy book hunting!

Participating Stores

Click on these links to learn more about special Independent Bookstore Day activities and limited, exclusive items available at each participating store!

Birchbark Books

Boneshaker Books

Chapter 2 Books

Common Good Books

Daybreak Press Global Bookshop

Dreamhaven Books

Excelsior Bay Books

Lake Country Booksellers

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Milkweed Books

​Moon Palace Books

Once Upon a Crime

Paperback Exchange

Red Balloon Bookshop

Subtext Books

Valley Bookseller

​Wild Rumpus



Literary Prize Packs

Thirteen items donated by our sponsors!





Grand Prize

All items above, PLUS 18 books donated by our participating stores, and a snazzy tee from Rain Taxi!

Passport Sponsors

Thank you to this year's sponsors for their generosity and support of independent bookstores in the Twin Cities!