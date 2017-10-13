Twin Cities Book Festival, Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Friday, October 13, 2017: 6-7pm Reception; 7-8pm Opening Night Talk

Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

friday night presentation | saturday author presentations | children's and YA authors |

morning mingle authors |kidlit mini midday mingle | return to main festival page

AUTHOR PRESENTATIONS

Click on author photo to learn more!



Holy Cow! Press 40th Anniversary Reading

SPECIAL FRIDAY NIGHT PRESENTATION

Click on author photo to learn more!

CHILDRENS AND YA AUTHORS

Click on author photo to learn more!

MORNING MINGLE AUTHORS

10:00–11:00am: Kick off the Festival with a party for local authors: meet them and get your books signed! Click here for more information.



KIDLIT MINI MIDDAY MINGLE AUTHORS





Return to the main Festival page