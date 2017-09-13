Twin Cities Book Festival Poetry Bus

Twin Cities Book Festival, Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Friday, October 13, 2017: 6-7pm Reception; 7-8pm Opening Night Talk

Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Get on the bus! Each hour at the Book Festival, a different poetry workshop or activity will be taking place on the vehicle with various poets and you. Drop in for just a few minutes or hang out longer—whatever you need, poetry has it. Here’s our list of poetry happenings:

10 am - Poetry Drop

Take a minute to drop off a poem that you’ve written, to add to the collection of poetry on the bus for readers to dip into and enjoy all day. Our featured poets in the programs below will be reading these poems and marking their favorites; we’ll be posting their top choices on our website after the Festival!

11 am - Dream Poems with Brett Elizabeth Jenkins

Drop in to write a poem based on a dream you’ve had—or a dream-like poem, if you’re the type of person who can't remember their dreams! Brett Elizabeth Jenkins has published four chapbooks, including 2017’s Over the Moon.

12 pm - Protest (or Gratitude) Songwriting with Brian Laidlaw

In the mood to protest? Learn how to turn your thoughts into great lyrics with an acclaimed poet-songwriter. Not into protest? Write a gratitude song instead, because it’s still a beautiful world. Brian Laidlaw has published the poetry chapbook/folk album Amoratorium and the full-length book The Stuntman, which also contained a companion album of original songs.

1 pm - Poetry Mad Libs with Paula Cisewski

Drop in to add your own parts of speech to a well-known (or new-to-you) poem and watch the meanings multiply before your eyes! Paula Cisewski's fourth poetry collection, ​quitter​, won Diode Editions' Book Prize and her third, The Threatened Everything, won the Burnside Review book contest; both were released earlier this year.

2 pm - Poet Laureate Tell All with Juan Felipe Herrera & Robert Casper

Join the 21st U.S. Poet Laureate and the Head of the Poetry and Literature Center of the Library of Congress to learn what exactly the Poet Laureate does and to share your ideas about how poetry can be more visible in our country.

3 pm - Silent Reading

Feeling overwhelmed after a day at the Festival? Hop on the bus to read some poems to yourself and recharge your batteries. Bring books you’ve bought or dip into the bus’s own trove of books.

