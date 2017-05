Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Progress Center

Rain Taxi is pleased to participate in the 27th Annual Twin Cities Antiquarian & Rare Book Fair! We’ll have all our chapbooks, broadsides, and other ephemera for sale at special prices, plus an assortment of cool used books and records. Come by and browse our tables and scores of others for whom printed matter… matters! Visit the Twin Cities Antiquarian & Rare Book Fair website for more details.