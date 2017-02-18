SUSAN STEWART and ANN HAMILTON

Saturday, March 18, 2017, 2:00 pm

Minneapolis Institute of Art

2400 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis

Rain Taxi proudly hosts its first event ever at the Minneapolis Institute of Art! Join us as poet Susan Stewart and artist Ann Hamilton, both acclaimed figures in their respective fields, present their collaborative pieces “Channel” and “Mirror” along with other works at this special afternoon appearance.

This event is free and open to the public, and is presented by Rain Taxi and Mia in collaboration with the College of St. Benedict and Graywolf Press. We hope to see you there!

Susan Stewart is the author of five books of poetry, including Columbarium, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award. Her latest book, Cinder: New and Selected Poems (Graywolf Press), gathers poetry from across her thirty-five-year career, including many extraordinary new poems. This retrospective collection presents the development of one of the most ingenious and moving lyric writers in contemporary poetry. A former MacArthur Fellow and a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, Stewart teaches at Princeton University.

Ann Hamilton is an internationally renowned visual artist known for her the sensory surrounds of her large-scale multimedia installations. Noted for a dense accumulation of materials, her ephemeral environments create immersive experiences, and her attention to the uttering of a sound or the shaping of a word with the hand places language and text at the tactile and metaphoric center of her installations. Hamilton has received a MacArthur Fellowship, Guggenheim Memorial Fellowship, NEA Visual Arts Fellowship, United States Artists Fellowship, the Heinz Award, and many other honors. She is a Distinguished University Professor of Art at The Ohio State University.

Photo credit: “Channel,” As Part Of The “Habitus” Exhibition. Photos By Jessica Naples Grilli.